E P Jayarajan in news for wrong reasons on yet another polling day

KANNUR: After the row over his alleged meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar surfaced on the 2024 Lok Sabha election day in the state, CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan has found himself, and the party, in an awkward situation on another polling day. The controversy that emerged on Wednesday centres around an autobiography attributed to Jayarajan, which reportedly contains pointed criticism of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government and the LDF candidate for the upcoming Palakkad by-election, P Sarin.
DC Books announced the book, titled ‘Kattan Chayayum Parippu Vadayum - Oru Communistinte Jeevitham’, on its social media handle at 9pm on Tuesday, on the eve of the by-elections in Chelakkara and Wayanad.
Tagging EP in the post, the publisher said the book “reveals many unpleasant truths”. However, after Jayarajan publicly disavowed the book, DC Books issued another post on Wednesday morning delaying the release -- citing “technical issues”.
It added that the book’s content would be clarified upon publication. DC also untagged EP from the initial post. Despite the postponement, a PDF version of the purported book was circulated widely on social media, with excerpts put out and discussed by various media.
The book criticises the LDF government’s ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, deeming it unnecessary, and takes aim at Sarin and P V Anvar, the former LDF-backed MLA from Nilambur.
Referring to Sarin, the book says, “Just the day before, Dr P Sarin was expected to be the UDF candidate. When he was denied a ticket, he swiftly switched to the LDF. There are times when exploiting a breach in the enemy camp pays off, but such a strategy can fail just as many times. P V Anvar’s being a case in point.”
Conspiracy alleged, legal notice sent to DC Books
The book expresses discontent over Jayarajan’s removal as LDF convenor, suggesting his counsel was ignored by the party.
EP filed a complaint with the DGP over what he termed the distribution of fake versions of what was being described his autobiography and the propagation of disinformation. According to the complaint, EP has not yet completed his autobiography nor has he authorised its publication. He termed the timing of the release as part of a conspiracy to take aim at the party and himself.
Jayarajan also sent a legal notice to DC Books demanding withdrawal of the alleged extracts of his autobiography. The notice also demands an apology from the concerned parties. Addressing mediapersons, Jayarajan said, “DC CEO Ravi Deecee was unaware of the social media post. I haven’t finished writing my autobiography.
How could anyone publish an unfinished work without my permission? A trusted journalist was assigned to edit my writing, but I would never publish an autobiography without reviewing it fully. The title and cover are undecided, and words I haven’t written are being attributed to me. This controversy is aimed at character assassination and demeaning the CPM. Only a thorough investigation will uncover the people behind it.”
The CPM also came to the defence of EP. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said there is no reason to disbelieve EP’s stand on the controversy. Speaking to reporters, Govindan said the media is fabricating news to target the CPM and DC Books is part of it. He added that people doesn’t need the party’s permission to publish books.
At a press conference in Kannur, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that EP is getting back at the CPM for removing him as LDF convenor. DC Books won’t publish anything that wasn’t verified by EP, who is looking to jump ship to the BJP, he added.