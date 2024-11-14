E P Jayarajan in news for wrong reasons on yet another polling day

KANNUR: After the row over his alleged meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar surfaced on the 2024 Lok Sabha election day in the state, CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan has found himself, and the party, in an awkward situation on another polling day. The controversy that emerged on Wednesday centres around an autobiography attributed to Jayarajan, which reportedly contains pointed criticism of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government and the LDF candidate for the upcoming Palakkad by-election, P Sarin.

DC Books announced the book, titled ‘Kattan Chayayum Parippu Vadayum - Oru Communistinte Jeevitham’, on its social media handle at 9pm on Tuesday, on the eve of the by-elections in Chelakkara and Wayanad.

Tagging EP in the post, the publisher said the book “reveals many unpleasant truths”. However, after Jayarajan publicly disavowed the book, DC Books issued another post on Wednesday morning delaying the release -- citing “technical issues”.

It added that the book’s content would be clarified upon publication. DC also untagged EP from the initial post. Despite the postponement, a PDF version of the purported book was circulated widely on social media, with excerpts put out and discussed by various media.

The book criticises the LDF government’s ‘Nava Kerala Sadas’, deeming it unnecessary, and takes aim at Sarin and P V Anvar, the former LDF-backed MLA from Nilambur.

Referring to Sarin, the book says, “Just the day before, Dr P Sarin was expected to be the UDF candidate. When he was denied a ticket, he swiftly switched to the LDF. There are times when exploiting a breach in the enemy camp pays off, but such a strategy can fail just as many times. P V Anvar’s being a case in point.”