Gulf countries to say ‘cheers’ with Malayali beer

KOZHIKODE: Created by two Keralites based in Poland, Malayali beer, known for its Indian roots and unique flavours, is set to make its entry into West Asia.

They have signed three-year distribution agreements with ADMMI for UAE and Africa and with Eastern for Bahrain, which allows Malayali beer to tap into a dynamic and rapidly growing consumer base in the region. By 2025, they hope to break into the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia markets.

The move comes on the heels of Malayali beer’s successful entry into the UK market earlier this year, where it quickly gained traction and has been making waves with both consumers and distributors.

Conceived by Chandra Mohan Nallur, who hails from Palakkad but was bought up in Kozhikode, and Sargheve Sukumaran, the brew is a distinctive blend of European techniques and Indian-inspired flavours.

In preparation for its upcoming launch in the Gulf, Malayali beer recently secured a substantial investment of rs 9 crore from an angel investor based in the region. The funding injection will support the company’s plans to scale up production and distribution networks as it readies for entry into multiple high-growth markets across North America, Oceania, and Southeast Asia over the next two years.

“Beyond its name, signifying my native land, the beer has several Indian-inspired flavours, which is central to its appeal. This differentiates it in competitive markets and helps build an engaged consumer following,” Chandra Mohan told TNIE.

“At first, we thought Malayalis living outside India will be able to relate to it more. But as it turned out, we received wide appreciation from Europeans when it was introduced there,” he added.

“In the first year, we sold around 50,000 bottles. We didn’t expect such a response. Over the next year, sales jumped by at least 30%, he said, adding the name of the product reflects his love for his fellow Malayalis.