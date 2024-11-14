Internal complaints panel reports mostly unilateral & biased, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: Expressing deep concern over the “unilateral and biased” nature — often in favour of the institution — of a majority of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) reports that it reviewed, the High Court on Wednesday noted that credence of the reports was a matter subject to thorough checks and scrutiny to be believed and acted upon.

The HC held that the reports or findings of the ICCs established under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, will not hold decisive weight against a police report filed on a victim’s complaint of workplace sexual harassment.

Justice A Badharudden said the reports require thorough scrutiny and cannot be deemed conclusive when complaints are also filed with police, resulting in investigation and a final report alleging the commission of the offences.

The HC issued the order while dismissing a petition filed by a college principal to quash the proceedings related to sexual harassment charges. The prosecution said the principal made sexually coloured remarks and demanded sexual favour from a teacher. The principal’s counsel argued the ICC had found the allegations were false.

The court made it clear that, when the aggrieved person directly files a complaint to the police, the latter will register the crime, conduct a probe and file a final report on the commission of the offences alleged; the ICC findings against the police report have no bearing on the prosecution case.