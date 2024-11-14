Kerala police unlikely to book Gopalakrishnan in IAS WhatsApp group row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police are unlikely to register a case against suspended IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan following a complaint lodged by a Kollam-based political activist over the creation of a WhatsApp group exclusively for Hindu bureaucrats. Police sources said that there is no evidence to suggest that Gopalakrishnan posted any content in the group, and the complainant was not involved in the incident in any way.

He was suspended on Monday after Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan forwarded a police report on the matter to the chief minister for further action. The report rejected his claim that his phone had been hacked and that the group was created without his knowledge or consent. The chief secretary had also recommended action against the officer, stating that his actions violated the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

Sources indicated that the police would conduct a preliminary inquiry into the activist’s complaint. However, they said that the complainant had no direct involvement in the case, as he was neither a member of the WhatsApp group nor had any direct knowledge of its creation. “An FIR cannot be registered based on a complaint stemming from media reports and hearsay,” said a cop.

The controversy began when Gopalakrishnan, a senior IAS officer, created a WhatsApp group called ‘Mallu Hindu Off’ on October 31, which was intended for serving and retired IAS officers.

After some members expressed concerns about the group’s nature, it was deleted. Gopalakrishnan later claimed that his phone had been hacked and that another WhatsApp group for Muslim bureaucrats had also been created using his account. However, he failed to provide any evidence.

In the aftermath, the police conducted a preliminary investigation into the officer’s allegations of hacking. Reports from Google and the Internet Service Provider contradicted Gopalakrishnan’s claim.