Manoj’s ‘single-handed’ murals at Sabarimala bring alive Lord Ayyappa’s tales

PATHANAMTHITTA: As Manoj Kumar gets busy on his canvas, the wall of a building in Sabarimala, each brush stroke reveals a contour. And the colours transform them into tales of Lord Ayyappa. It is a display of an artist’s dexterous hand at work, except that he does not have a right hand; he does it with his left.

The 40-year-old, a resident of Chekom near Pathanapuram, was born with an ingrown right hand that ends just below his elbow. Despite the heavy odds, Manoj, aka Manu, strove to create images with just one hand.

Coming from a family with limited resources, Manoj’s only survival skill was his art. It was hardly an entertainment for him. During his school days, Manoj drew thousands of images, including banners, wall paintings, and number plates of vehicles for a livelihood.

After Class 10, Manoj pursued a diploma course in arts at the Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts, Mavelikkara. Despite his exemplary skills, Manoj continued to face hardship, with his paintings fetching only a meagre revenue. He also did jobs like rubber tapping with his lone arm.

Manoj, who was known only within the hilly hamlets of Pathanapuram, gained attention after receiving an opportunity to recreate the iconic imagery of Kollam, as part of the year-long celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the district formation.

Though he was invited to draw deities, Manoj was initially hesitant to take up the task.