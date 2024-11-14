Poll marks emotional reunion in Wayanad

KALPETTA: For the survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, who have been temporarily resettled in various parts of Wayanad district, Wednesday’s election day was more than just an opportunity to exercise their democratic duty. It offered them a chance meet and catch up with former neighbours and friends.

When they arrived at the booths in Meppadi and Chooralmala in KSRTC buses, polling officials welcomed them with roses.

Former Mundakkai, Attamala and Chooralmala ward residents were assigned booths 167, 168 and 169. A separate list -- of those absent, who have shifted or are dead -- of 211 persons missing following the disaster was prepared as an adjunct to the voters’ list. The list was released because of the practical difficulty involved in striking out so many names in one go.

While booth 169 was arranged at St Sebastian’s Church Hall in Vellarmala, booth 167 was at Attamala. Special booth (168) were set up for Mundakai residents at Meppadi GHSS. For the general election earlier this year, Chooralmala had 1,236 voters, of whom 73% cast their votes.

“The booths that had witnessed long queues even before the start of polling last time wore a deserted look. Vellarmala school used to regularly host polling booths. Now, only a few buildings in Vellarmala remain. In the previous election, I voted with my father and mother. I lost my eight-year-old son, father and mother in the tragedy,” a survivor at Chooralmala booth 169 said.

As many as 1,168 survivors were given the facility to vote. As they came together, many of the former residents, who were left scattered in the aftermath of the landslides, hugged each other and cried. Mubeena, a Mundakkai native who was left injured, arrived with her relatives. Walking with the help of a crutch, Mubeena said that she had come to meet acquaintances and cast her vote.

“I voted for those who stood with us. I decided to vote regardless of my health problems. It was nice to see many familiar faces. Moreover, my health is improving,” said Shruthi Sivanna at Chooralmala booth, holding her walking stick.

Shruthi, who lost nine members of her family including her father, mother and sister in the Chooralmala landslide, had been engaged to marry Jenson, a native of Andoor, last December. In September, after surviving the landslide, Jenson was seriously injured in a road accident at Vellaramkunnu. He succumbed to his injuries.