Actor Indrans clears 7th std equivalency examination

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Indrans, who had successfully reprised many roles in the reels, triumphed a unique real life challenge on Friday as he cleared the seventh standard equivalency exam conducted by the State Literacy Mission.

The 68-year-old award-winning actor passed the examination scoring 297 out of 500 marks, which comes to 59.4 per cent, thereby earning the eligibility to appear for the 10th standard equivalency exam.

Indrans was among the 1,007 people, who had passed the examination. General Education Minister V Sivan Kutty greeted the actor on his win via social media.

Indrans, who had studied only till the fourth standard, appeared for the examination at Attakkulangara Government HSS. Prior to that, Indrans had attended the equivalence classes held at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College High School. However, owing to busy film shooting schedules, he mostly opted for home-learning, taking lessons from his family members. He also found time to study in between shooting schedules.