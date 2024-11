T’PURAM/ALAPPUZHA: Even as senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan is feeling the heat over the ‘autobiography’ controversy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM leadership have offered whole-hearted support to the former LDF convenor.

Endorsing Jayarajan’s arguments, Pinarayi alleged that there was a deliberate move afoot to help the UDF and the BJP. Meanwhile, the CPM secretariat that met on Friday decided to stand by Jayarajan and his version of events, at least for now.

Inaugurating the CPM area committee office at Kanjikuzhy in Alappuzha on Friday, Pinarayi said Jayarajan had clarified that he had not penned any of the contentious topics now being discussed in the media. Determined to effectively counter the campaign, Pinarayi said these are deliberate attempts to create needless controversies.

“Jayarajan assured us that none of what is being discussed is part of what has been written so far. We asked Jayarajan if he knew Sarin. He said he did not know him earlier and confirmed that there is nothing about Sarin in the book. Certain people are deliberately trying to stoke controversies,” Pinarayi said.

He also countered allegations over Jayarajan’s meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar. “The meeting between Jayarajan and Javadekar took place more than a year-and-a-half ago. But the news was deliberately highlighted on election day. Similarly, the controversy over Jayarajan’s autobiography surfaced on the day of the by-elections. These incidents clearly point to a deliberate agenda aimed at helping the UDF and the BJP,” Pinarayi said.

Meanwhile, the party secretariat, which met in Jayarajan’s presence, decided to stand by the senior leader. The CPM will not examine the merits of the autobiography episode. At the meet, Jayarajan reiterated his version that he has not told the media anything related to the book ‘Parippu Vadayum Kattan Chayayum’, attributed to him.