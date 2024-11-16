Consider how knowledge can contribute to societal welfare, Kerala CM urges aspiring scientists

ALAPPUZHA: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged aspiring scientists to consider how the knowledge they acquire can contribute to the welfare of society. Science fairs should be reimagined as platforms to foster such thinking, he said after inaugurating the 56th State School Science Fair at the St Joseph’s School auditorium in Alappuzha on Friday.

“Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly influential in modern society. Alongside that, advancements in science and technology are also taking precedence. Therefore, innovations in these fields should be directed towards societal development,” the chief minister said.

The science fair will serve as an indicator of scientific progress and the enhancement of labour expertise in the state, Pinarayi said.

“It is the duty of citizens, as emphasised in the Constitution, to promote scientific knowledge. Unfortunately, some individuals, including those in constitutional positions, are spreading false beliefs and propaganda. A science fair like this can help dispel such myths,” he said.

The chief minister said these fairs should not be mere annual events but aim to bring about scientific change in society.

“Teachers, alongside students, should participate in this development. However, a small group of teachers has also contributed to spreading false propaganda and beliefs, often through social media,” he added.

He said the world is undergoing a significant scientific revolution, yet the benefits of development reach only 20% of the global population.

“Thus, research and technological development are crucial. The state allocates substantial budget funds for research, development, and educational research,” he said.

Education Minister V Sivankutty presided over the function while Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P Prasad, and Director of Public Education K Jeevan Babu offered felicitations.

The competitions will begin at Leo XIII HS, Lajanathul Muhammadiya HSS, St Joseph HS, and SDV Boys and Girls schools on Saturday morning. More than 5,000 students will participate in 180 competitions, vying for the Education Minister’s Trophy awarded to the district earning the highest points.

Notable speakers set to participate in scientific dialogues on Saturday include ISRO Chairman S Somanath and ‘India’s Missile Woman’ Tessy Thomas. M Mohanan, director of the Gaganyaan project, and TechGentia CEO Joy Sebastian will interact with students on Sunday.