Munambam: Samastha leaders’ intervention complicates issue

KOZHIKODE: The intervention of some leaders of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, who asserted that land in dispute at Munambam is indeed waqf property, has complicated matters.

After Samastha secretary Umar Faizi Mukkam indirectly blasted the IUML for its failure to come up with a clear stand, another Samastha leader said waqf land is not meant for adjustments. In an article in Suprabhatham daily on Friday, Sunni Yuvajana Sangam state secretary Mustafa Mundupara said waqf property cannot be sacrificed for ‘establishing some persons peace efforts.’

Apparently referring to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s statement that Munambam is not waqf property, Mundupara asked on what basis were politicians in Kerala making such statements.

Though Mundupara later clarified that the views in the article are his personal opinion, it is a fact that many in the Muslim community are not happy with the IUML stand. There is no opposition finding a solution to the issues of the people at Munambam, but there is a growing feeling that waqf property cannot be given away so easily.

Abdusamad Pookkoottoor, a pro-IUML Samastha leader, too echoed similar sentiment. Though he held a press conference in Malappuram to reply to Faizi, he too was constrained to say Munambam is waqf property. He, however, said interests of those who purchased the land not knowing it is waqf property should be protected.

Meanwhile, a visibly upset P K Kunhalikutty, the IUML general secretary, told reporters that there was no need to cling on to the issue’s technicalities. He said the LDF government will be in trouble if things in the past are dug out as it was the Nisar panel appointed by V S Achuthanandan government that triggered the issue.