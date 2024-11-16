Two theatre artists die in accident in Kannur

KANNUR: Two theatre artists died and 12 others were injured after a minibus carrying their troupe overturned and fell into a pit while negotiating a sharp curve at Kelakam in Kannur on Friday. The deceased are Anjali, 32, of Kayamkulam and Jessi Mohan, 59, of Thevalakkara in Kollam. They were actors with the Kayamkulam Deva Communications drama troupe.

The accident took place around 3.30am. The minibus overturned at an ‘S’ bend on Kelakam Malayampadi Road. Nine of the injured persons are being treated for fractures, while three were discharged.

The Kelakam police said the driver’s unfamiliarity with the area led to the accident. “With the Nedumpoil Ghat road closed for reconstruction, the driver opted for an alternate route but got disoriented.

The bus veered off the narrow, descending road and plunged into an adjacent pit,” said a Kelakam police official. Residents blamed Google Maps for the accident. “The bus took an easy route shown on the map,” said P Shaji, a resident.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian said all required medical facilities will be provided to the injured persons. He also announced an immediate aid of Rs 25,000 for the bereaved families.