INTERVIEW | Boundaries have been crossed…but both cases are defendable, says Dr B Ashok

As two Kerala cadre IAS officers have been suspended on the same day in an unprecedented manner, TNIE sat down with IAS Officers’ Association President Dr B Ashok to understand what is ailing the state bureaucracy.

The 1998-batch officer, currently serving as the Agricultural Production Commissioner and Vice Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University, shared his views on the recent suspensions, lack of professionalism and efficiency in the state officialdom, being labelled a “right-wing bureaucrat’’, and his impressions of different chief ministers. Excerpts

Unprecedented developments are happening in the IAS cadre here. Two mid-level IAS officers have been suspended on the same day. How does the IAS Association view this?

(Laughs) Media treats suspension as a passive punishment, it seems. There is certainly an element of disapproval in suspension but in service parlance it only means sufficient animus to ask you not to come to office. There is no other consequence. The officer will be given 50% pay and after six months 75%, and if it goes up to one year, full pay has to be restored. That is only an interlude to determine the merit of a questionable action.

So, isn’t suspension a disciplinary action?

It may be treated as the commencement of an action. But, for disciplinary action, a memo of charges must be served. The officer then defends it. The good part about suspension is that it is a time taken to ensure that you are held accountable for your actions.

One of the officers said he will approach the Central Administrative Tribunal. At what juncture can that be done?

The officer can move against an order of suspension citing various grounds. Once Ms Sumana Menon IAS was suspended as she did not attend a meeting as directed by the then Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson. I took up the matter with the Centre and the officer at DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training) said ‘your cadre is a very draconian one’. The then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had to revoke the suspension.

Is the Kerala cadre draconian?

I won’t say so but at times undesirable actions have taken place. Even the chief secretary has been suspended in Kerala. That’s a very rare thing. Sitting Chief Secretary R Ramachandran Nair was suspended and sent out of service (in 1997).