Kerala HC quashes NOC denial for Juma prayer hall

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has ruled that opposition from one community to the establishment of a religious place by another does not automatically lead to disharmony or a breach of peace.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by K T Mujeeb of Kozhikode, challenging the Kadalundy panchayat secretary’s decision to deny an NOC for a Juma prayer hall on his property.

The district administration had cited concerns of potential law and order issues due to objections from other communities. However, the court disagreed, stating that such concerns could not justify blocking the establishment of a religious site, especially when no evidence of a threat to peace was provided.

The court emphasised that in a democratic country, the right to practice one’s religion should not be curtailed based on mere opposition from others.

The court directed the collector to reconsider the application in accordance with the appropriate guidelines.