KSEB set to expand time of day tariff

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB meter readers have started taking stock of existing meters when they visit the houses of the consumers while going there to take the reading. This comes after the KSEB decided to expand the Time of Day (ToD) tariff, which charges different rates for electricity based on the time of use.

However, the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has yet to approve the tariff revision and the implementation of the ToD. The ToD tariff is already in effect for domestic consumers who use more than 500 units per month, as well as for commercial consumers.

The distribution wing of the KSEB had asked the meter readers to take stock of the meters belonging to domestic consumers. The two-month-long drive will conclude on November 30.

The KSEB's proposal, which is still awaiting approval from the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC), seeks to implement the Time of Day (ToD) tariff to reduce power consumption during peak hours.

If approved, the ToD tariff would introduce three types of rates: a normal rate (6 am to 6 pm), the peak rate (6 pm to 10 pm), which would be 20% higher than the normal rate, and an off-peak rate (10 pm to 6 am), which would be 10% cheaper than the normal rate.

A senior distribution official expressed hope that the KSERC will soon grant approval for the ToD implementation. "By implementing the ToD tariff the KSEB can control the peak time usage as well as there will be less pressure to procure power from outside sources. Close to 18, 000 households are currently paying ToD tariff as they consume more than 500 units per month. Currently, those meters which don't have LCD displays have to be changed which comes to 3 lakh. The number of meters can either go up or down as the final tally will be known only after November 30", he added.

The KSEB will fix the new meter where the consumer will have to pay its rent in their bi-monthly bill ranging from Rs 6 - Rs 10 for single and three phases.

Another KSEB official told TNIE that the board has approved a tender for new meters, priced at Rs 630 for a single-phase meter and Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 for a three-phase meter. Due to a reduction in power consumption during the daytime, the electricity board is keen on increasing the tariff rates during peak hours.

This move is prompted by the growing number of electric vehicle users, who tend to charge their vehicles mainly during peak hours. It is also reported that the KSEB, in its proposal to the KSERC, has suggested that electric charging stations be set up in all government and private offices.

Speculation is rife that the KSERC is likely to announce the revised power tariff later this month, following the three by-elections in Wayanad, Palakkad, and Chelakkara, to avoid any potential impact on the ruling government's prospects.