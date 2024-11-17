Pax, staff at receiving end as stray dog threat looms large at Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has been facing a serious stray dog menace, with dogs roaming around the terminal buildings posing a threat to passengers, airport staff and the public.

In a recent incident, a passenger was attacked by a stray dog at the entrance area of the international terminal on Friday.

The injured passenger was unable to board his flight and had to be taken to the General Hospital for treatment. Following this, the airport authorities wrote a letter to the city corporation seeking intervention in the matter. A team under the city corporation caught the dog involved in the attack and kept it under rehabilitation.

The airport authorities told TNIE that the airport has witnessed multiple dog attack incidents in the recent past. Currently, there are around 15 to 20 dogs on the airport premises and the authorities are unable to keep them away as the area is always open.