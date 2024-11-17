Public outcry as woman cop forced to apologise to youths at Koyilandi bus stand

KOZHIKODE: A controversial incident unfolded at Koyilandi bus stand on Thursday when a group of youths forced a woman ASI to publicly apologise after she asked them to leave the area during a police inspection. The police had intensified checks in the area following reports of rampant drug sales.

ASI Jameela, while on duty, questioned a group of youths, including some in school uniforms, who were standing near the bus stand. After asking them to move, they initially complied but returned later. When she reiterated her request, the group claimed they were insulted and prompted a crowd to gather.

Videos of the incident went viral, sparking public outcry. Though the police have launched an internal probe, no formal case has been registered.

ASI Jameela said that her actions were aimed at protecting the future of the youth. She said she did not complain to higher authorities, as she considered the youths “like her own children.” The Special Branch is investigating the matter.