Chandrayaan 3 model turns heads

ALAPPUZHA: A year after Chandrayaan 3’s success, two students from Malappuram were busy explaining to their invigilators the significance of the mission in India’s history at the State Science Fair, in the category of social science working model.

“Chandrayaan and ISRO were part of our history syllabus. The topic was ‘Progress in the science sector,’ where the establishment of ISRO and progress in space research, Chandrayaan One and Chandrayaan Two, were discussed. So we decided to choose the topic for the working model competition,” said Sreechitra, a Class X student at AKM High School in Malappuram who presented the working model at the event.

When they switched on the mooncraft model, the lander landing on the moon, exploring the surface, and later sending messages to the space centre, can be read on the screen. The duo Sreechitra and Shekha, a ninth-grade student, made this model with the help of their teachers and parents. It took more than a month to make this model.

We have used the sand in the aquarium, wood, bangles, toothpicks, etc. to make this work. Our teachers and parents also helped us to do the electrical work,” said Shekha, who is participating in the state science fair for the first time.

Sreechitra adds that they did some research and studied the Chandrayaan projects and the science behind them to present them to the judges and visitors. “Science fairs help us learn about several topics and become more aware of developments in the nation,” she added.