Kerala health department rolls out rapid-action med unit for Sabarimala devotees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department has launched a rapid-action medical unit of Kanivu 108 ambulance scheme along the Sabarimala route. A bike feeder ambulance that can travel on narrow roads, a four-wheel drive rescue van that can travel on rough roads and an ICU ambulance are part of the rapid action unit.

A bike feeder ambulance is fitted with a sidecar equipped to carry a patient. The vehicle will be operated by an emergency medical technician who is trained to treat patients. The four-wheel drive vehicle has been based at Apachimedu.

It can easily travel on rough roads and is equipped with medicines and equipment for providing emergency medical care. The vehicle has an emergency medical technician trained to attend to patients. An ICU ambulance has been set up to transfer patients with serious health problems from Pampa to other places for specialist treatment. The unit is functioning under the Kanivu 108 ambulance scheme at Pampa Hospital.