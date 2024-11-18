Pallikkoodam music band enthrals students, parents

The band members, who hail from various districts in the state, initially included students and teachers from Alappuzha and Kollam. After two weeks of intensive practice, eight teachers and four students performed in the inaugural concert. Adv Jiteshji, the world’s fastest cartoonist, kicked off the programme by drawing a live caricature of legendary singer K J Yesudas.

The event was organised under the leadership of Manoj Kumar, a teacher from Vallikunnam Amrita HSS in Alappuzha, with Arusha, a Class VII student from the same school, introducing the performers.

Patrons of the Pallikkoodam music band include well-known figures such as lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, Adv Jiteshji, cultural activist Anayadi Prasad, E N Sreekumar, and Arun G Kurup.

The teacher-performers included Anuradha from APM LPS, retired music teacher Poonkavu from Alappuzha, Rani Sushama from SDV Girls High School, and Sebastian from Nedumudi Government LPS, among others. The student performers featured Durga K R from VV HSS, Diljin Susan John from SDV Girls High School, and Vaiga Ratheesh from Chennithala Government Model UPS.

Looking ahead, the band plans to perform at school and college events across Kerala.