Pallikkoodam music band enthrals students, parents

ALAPPUZHA: Pallikkoodam TV, an educational channel from Kerala, captivated audiences with a unique musical performance by the Pallikkoodam music band, a group exclusively composed of teachers and students. This marks the first time in Kerala that such a band has taken the stage, debuting with an enchanting concert at the State School Science Fair in Alappuzha on Sunday.
Launched a year and a half ago, Pallikkoodam TV aims to showcase the talents of the state’s public school students and teachers to a global audience. The formation of the band is part of the channel’s ongoing mission to uncover and celebrate the musical talents within Kerala’s education community. E L Sugathan, the chief editor of Pallikkoodam TV and a recipient of the State Teacher Award, said that the band is another step in promoting the skills of both teachers and students.
The band members, who hail from various districts in the state, initially included students and teachers from Alappuzha and Kollam. After two weeks of intensive practice, eight teachers and four students performed in the inaugural concert. Adv Jiteshji, the world’s fastest cartoonist, kicked off the programme by drawing a live caricature of legendary singer K J Yesudas.
The event was organised under the leadership of Manoj Kumar, a teacher from Vallikunnam Amrita HSS in Alappuzha, with Arusha, a Class VII student from the same school, introducing the performers.
Patrons of the Pallikkoodam music band include well-known figures such as lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, Adv Jiteshji, cultural activist Anayadi Prasad, E N Sreekumar, and Arun G Kurup.
The teacher-performers included Anuradha from APM LPS, retired music teacher Poonkavu from Alappuzha, Rani Sushama from SDV Girls High School, and Sebastian from Nedumudi Government LPS, among others. The student performers featured Durga K R from VV HSS, Diljin Susan John from SDV Girls High School, and Vaiga Ratheesh from Chennithala Government Model UPS.
Looking ahead, the band plans to perform at school and college events across Kerala.