Panakkad pill to counter Sandeep entry backlash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While elated over the entry of dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier to its fold, the Congress state leadership was equally concerned about the adverse impact it may have, specifically the possibility of voters from minority communities ditching the party in the November 20 Palakkad by-election.

For, Sandeep has in the past not only targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but also raised eyebrows with his comments on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

This was why the AICC leadership insisted on Sandeep visiting the Panakkad family in Malappuram on Sunday.

Sandeep’s Congress entry on Saturday had sent ripples in political circles and received widespread media coverage. With news channels devoting most of their time to Sandeep’s political play, the Left front targeted Sandeep, saying UDF will lose its minority votes in Wednesday’s bypoll. With Sandeep’s entry triggering significant backlash on social media too, the AICC leadership, under the aegis of general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal sprang into action.