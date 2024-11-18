Panakkad pill to counter Sandeep entry backlash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While elated over the entry of dissident BJP leader Sandeep Varier to its fold, the Congress state leadership was equally concerned about the adverse impact it may have, specifically the possibility of voters from minority communities ditching the party in the November 20 Palakkad by-election.
For, Sandeep has in the past not only targeted Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, but also raised eyebrows with his comments on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.
This was why the AICC leadership insisted on Sandeep visiting the Panakkad family in Malappuram on Sunday.
Sandeep’s Congress entry on Saturday had sent ripples in political circles and received widespread media coverage. With news channels devoting most of their time to Sandeep’s political play, the Left front targeted Sandeep, saying UDF will lose its minority votes in Wednesday’s bypoll. With Sandeep’s entry triggering significant backlash on social media too, the AICC leadership, under the aegis of general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal sprang into action.
After he attended the road show of Congress candidate Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad on Saturday, Sandeep was directed by the Congress leadership to call on IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal in Malappuram on Sunday, as the party looked to convey the message that he is a secular leader. A senior Congress leader said the IUML leadership welcomed Sandeep wholeheartedly.
“Sandeep is definitely a prize catch. Pinarayi’s claim that Sandeep’s entry will not go well with IUML supporters and workers shows the CM is in panic. Initial hiccups aside, we are confident that contrary to the CPM propaganda, the UDF will not lose minority votes,” the Congress leader told TNIE.
The Congress is also upbeat that the contest in Palakkad is between itself and the CPM, while the BJP, according to the grand old party, has been pushed into oblivion. It believes that Sandeep’s entry has given impetus to the party.