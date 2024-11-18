People power saves the hills

KAPPATAGUDDA(GADAG): The State government recently decided not to permit mining in Kappatagudda, a hilly area spread across Gadag, Mundargi and Shirahatti taluks with a unique landscape, like Sandur. The region needs separate planning to ensure conservation and sustainable living.

Formed billions of years ago, Kapppatgudda has been exploited for centuries for its rich iron ore and gold reserves. It is divided among two sections of people -- those who practice sustainable living and those who want to exploit it for its rich mineral wealth of iron ore and gold. On October 7, the state declined to lease out the forest area of Kappatagudda.

“It is the victory of the people of this region. Decades ago, we had said we don’t want mining here. It is such a relief that the government decided in our favour,” said Shivakumara Swamiji, pontiff of Nandiveri Mutt, Kappatagudda.

“This is a result of several decades of mass movement, which woke up the common man. It is a victory of sustainability against forces which would have destroyed the very livelihood of the people, a struggle for protection of the environment and sensitive ecology, and the landscape was perhaps formed billions of years ago.

If allowed, mining would have been destructive,” said Manjunath Naik, a botanist in Gadag, researching rare medicinal and aromatic plants. The landscape here is unique, a piece hewn off the Western Ghats. Plant species of the Eastern Ghats and Western Ghats co-exist here, he said.

Yeshapal Ksherasagar, field director, Bhadra Tiger Reserve, and former DCF, Gadag, who compiled a list of the medicinal plants here said, “Kappatagudda is indeed a piece of the Western Ghats, and its environment of the ghats makes it unique.”