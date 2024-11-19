Body of 40-year-old missing woman found buried at Karoor in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: The body of a 40-year-old woman, a native of Karunagappally in Alappuzha, who was missing since November 6, was found near a house at Karoor near Ambalapuzha on Tuesday.

Police have taken Jayachandran, 50, of Karoor into custody after their probe found that he murdered Vijayalakshmi. Jayachandran has confessed that he killed Vijayalakshmi and buried the body near his house, police said.

The probe began when the family members of Vijayalakshmi filed a missing complaint with the Karunagappally police on November 13. In the complaint, they said that she had been missing since November 6. Later the mobile number of Vijayalakshmi was found abandoned in a Kannur-bound KSRTC bus in Ernakulam. On the examination, police found that the phone was owned by Vijayalakshmi and Jayachandran regularly contacted her on the number. On questioning Jayachandran, he confessed that he killed and buried the body in the compound of his neighbour, where the construction of the house is taking place.