Body of 40-year-old missing woman found buried at Karoor in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: The body of a 40-year-old woman, a native of Karunagappally in Alappuzha, who was missing since November 6, was found near a house at Karoor near Ambalapuzha on Tuesday.
Police have taken Jayachandran, 50, of Karoor into custody after their probe found that he murdered Vijayalakshmi. Jayachandran has confessed that he killed Vijayalakshmi and buried the body near his house, police said.
The probe began when the family members of Vijayalakshmi filed a missing complaint with the Karunagappally police on November 13. In the complaint, they said that she had been missing since November 6. Later the mobile number of Vijayalakshmi was found abandoned in a Kannur-bound KSRTC bus in Ernakulam. On the examination, police found that the phone was owned by Vijayalakshmi and Jayachandran regularly contacted her on the number. On questioning Jayachandran, he confessed that he killed and buried the body in the compound of his neighbour, where the construction of the house is taking place.
Police said that the murder occurred in a conflict following the suspect that she had a relationship with another person. Jayachandran allegedly called Vijayalakshmi to his house, saying he would visit the Ambalappuzha temple. At the time of the incident, Jayachandran's wife and child were not home.
Police said Jayachandran killed Vijayalakshmi by hitting her on the head with an iron road and then buried her in a construction site. He allegedly dragged her body to the building under construction for burial. Vijayalakshmi had been living separately from her husband. Vijayalakshmi was murdered on the night of November 6, police said.
Jayachandran is a fisherman and he regularly reached Azheekkal harbour near Karunagapally and Vijayalakshmi was a worker in the harbour. They have been in a relationship for the past two years. Police suspect that they have financial dealings too.