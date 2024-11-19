CPM's M V Govindan predicts historic win for LDF in Palakkad by-election

KANNUR: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has expressed confidence in the LDF securing a historic win in the Palakkad by-election. Speaking at a press meet, he also predicted strong performances by the LDF in Chelakkara and Wayanad.

He emphasised that the election results would be an assessment of the state government’s performance and significantly influence upcoming local body and assembly polls.

Govindan alleged that communal forces are actively working against the LDF. “The chief minister’s criticism of Panakkad Thangal aligns with the party’s long-standing position. The IUML is under the influence of communal elements. Panakkad Thangal is a political leader, and it is unacceptable to suggest that he is beyond criticism,” Govindan stated.