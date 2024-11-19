Girls steal the show with their creative strides in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: The state’s scientific landscape has been seeing a steady improvement in the involvement of girls and women over the decades now. This year’s State School Science Fair, which concluded here on Monday, proved it right once again.

The four-day event saw girls dominating in numbers and performances.

Of the total 4,248 students who participated in the ‘Sasthramela-2024,’ 2,648 or more than 62% were girls and only 1,689 were boys.

According to the organisers, the number of girls attending the science fair every year has been increasing for the past few years, reflecting their rising interest in science and science-related topics.

“This is not a conscious shift. These girls participate at subdistrict and district levels and win there to qualify in the state science fair. However, one thing I noticed is that girls perform better in these events as compared to the boys,” said Manesh P, the coordinator for science events at the State School Science Fair.

He added that these events used to have more participation from the boys, and in the past few years, the number of girls participating has been increasing.

“The shift happened over a period of time,” emphasised Manesh, who has been in the field for more than 10 years now.

The trend has helped in bringing a change in the notions and prejudices that girls are not skilled or not apt for such activities. The changes in society have also contributed to the shift.