Girls steal the show with their creative strides in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: The state’s scientific landscape has been seeing a steady improvement in the involvement of girls and women over the decades now. This year’s State School Science Fair, which concluded here on Monday, proved it right once again.
The four-day event saw girls dominating in numbers and performances.
Of the total 4,248 students who participated in the ‘Sasthramela-2024,’ 2,648 or more than 62% were girls and only 1,689 were boys.
According to the organisers, the number of girls attending the science fair every year has been increasing for the past few years, reflecting their rising interest in science and science-related topics.
“This is not a conscious shift. These girls participate at subdistrict and district levels and win there to qualify in the state science fair. However, one thing I noticed is that girls perform better in these events as compared to the boys,” said Manesh P, the coordinator for science events at the State School Science Fair.
He added that these events used to have more participation from the boys, and in the past few years, the number of girls participating has been increasing.
“The shift happened over a period of time,” emphasised Manesh, who has been in the field for more than 10 years now.
The trend has helped in bringing a change in the notions and prejudices that girls are not skilled or not apt for such activities. The changes in society have also contributed to the shift.
“Earlier, girls were prevented from participating in these events for social reasons. The trend shows social improvement. The increase in the participation of girls in science and art fairs indicates a progressive society. Girls have a scientific temper and interests earlier as well. However, social inhibitors prevented them from participating in these events. Girls looking for support and encouragement from and meeting people for such activities were not accepted earlier. There is a natural shift in these perspectives, and it is evident,” said Professor Amruth Kumar, Professor with the Department of Education at Central University of Kerala, Kasaragod.
According to Jayakumar, the state secretary of maths events, the number of boys attending quiz competitions was high.
“When it comes to presentation events, more girls have been participating. Girls are more interested and disciplined to sit and prepare for the events. That might be the reason teachers choose girls for these events,” he said.
“When girls participate in these events, they will have to stay late at school, meet people, etc., which were not encouraged earlier.
Also, they need to have social contact. The change in the mindset of people— teachers and parents — has enabled this change,” Prof Amruth said.