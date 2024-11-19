Kerala leads haemophilia care with costly but effective monoclonal antibody treatment

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The global shortage of anti-clotting drugs, or anticoagulants, did not affect the medication of over 2,000 haemophilia patients, thanks to a timely shift in treatment protocols by the health department.

The shortage was triggered when drug companies stopped making older medicines and focused on new ones, leaving states with limited options.

However, Kerala was not affected as in July, the health department switched to Emicizumab, a monoclonal antibody treatment that is more expensive but effective against bleeding, for all patients aged below 18.

The move helped the department manage the shortage of factor concentrate for adult patients, as the nationwide supply disruption led to serious issues.

“Factor shortage is a global issue. We have been gradually increasing the number of beneficiaries getting Emicizumab. This shift is unavoidable, but we started early and could provide treatment with minimal disruption,” said Dr Rahul U R, the state nodal officer for Child Health.

The shortage triggered protests in West Bengal and Karnataka. Tamil Nadu is now planning to buy Emicizumab to switch to the new treatment.

The health department spends around Rs 35 crore on haemophilia treatment annually. The switch to Emicizumab increased the budget, as each vial costs between Rs 50,000 and Rs 3 lakh. The additional spending is being managed by using the state’s share under the national programme. However, the department found the new treatment to be more cost-effective in the long run.