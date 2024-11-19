KSRTC enhances flexibility for Sabarimala pilgrims with extended ticket validity

KOCHI: Now, Sabarimala pilgrims returning after offering prayers at hill shrine need not worry about missing the KSRTC buses they have booked online owing to late arrival.

In a novel initiative, the KSRTC has decided to extend the validity of online tickets from Pampa to various destinations to 24 hours after the departure of the specific service.

This means pilgrims can catch another bus of the same category to the same destination if they miss the one they had booked.

The Sabarimala hill shrine often witnesses heavy rush of devotees who often wait hours in queues for their turn to have darshan. Even when the temple was opened for monthly poojas last month, there was unprecedented rush, forcing the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to extend darshan timings.

“Pilgrims often book return tickets as well when they make the advance reservation. However, a lot of them miss the buses due to the heavy rush and queues. This was a regular complaint in previous seasons. Hence, we introduced the ‘extended validity’ facility from this season,” said a senior KSRTC official deployed at Pampa.

However, in group bookings, if individual members are travelling in separate buses using this facility, they will have to produce their ID cards KSRTC will soon start interstate long-haul buses from Pampa when the rush increases as the season advances.“A super-fast bus service has started operating from Guruvayur. The other long-haul buses, including interstate services, will be announced soon as and when there is heavy rush of pilgrims in another one or two weeks.

We’ve applied for permits to operate services to Chennai, Theni, Tirunelveli, Madurai and Kanyakumari,” the official said. The KSRTC also aims to operate Pampa-Nilakkal (21 kms) chain services at a frequency of five buses per minute during peak hours. The per-head fare is Rs 80 for AC buses and Rs 50 for non-AC buses.

2.26 LAKH DEVOTEES OFFER DARSHAN AT SABARIMALA

SABARIMALA: As many as 2.26 lakh devotees have visited the Sabarimala temple this Mandala-Makaravilakku season till 5 pm on Monday. Though the virtual queue slots for darshan were fully booked till November 30, with the average daily online booking capped at 70,000, the actual arrival of devotees showed a marked fall.

Spot booking too showed similar decline. The Devaswom Board indicated that the slowdown was short-term and would increase after the pandranduvilakku — the first 12 days of the 41-day season.