KOCHI: In a significant move to ease the simmering tension over the Munambam land dispute, Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty, two most senior leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), called on Latin Catholic bishops at the Varapuzha archdiocese headquarters in Ernakulam on Monday. Representatives of the Munambam-Kadapuram Bhoomi Samrakshana Samiti also participated in the discussions.

After the meeting, they jointly stated that the onus is on the state government to find a solution to the issue in an amicable manner, and assured all support in this regard.

The discussion, which lasted more than an hour, came ahead of the state government’s high-level meeting on November 22 to resolve the land dispute at Munambam where about 615 families — mostly from the Latin Christian community — are fighting for rights to their land following claims by the Waqf Board.

Sixteen bishops of the Kerala Region Latin Catholic Bishops’ Council (KRLCBC), including Varapuzha Archbishop Mar Joseph Kalathiparambil, attended the meeting, which assumed political significance as it was held on the final day of the campaigning for the Palakkad assembly by-election.

Sources said Thangal, who arrived in Kochi on Sunday night from Kozhikode, was planning to visit Munambam on Monday and discussed this with KRLCBC president Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal. However, the bishop invited him to the Varapuzha archdiocese bishop’s house for a meeting.

According to KRLCC sources, the Church has been in contact with Thangal and Kunhalikutty regarding the Munambam issue.

After the meeting, Thangal, Kunhalikutty and Bishop Chakkalakal told reporters that they want an amicable settlement to the issue and

that the onus is on the state government to bring everyone together to arrive at a legally binding solution. “The Munambam issue needs to be resolved at the earliest since it would become even more complex with each passing day,” Thangal said.