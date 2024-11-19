Rape charges against AMMA Babu: Kerala HC seeks case diary

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to produce the case diary in the sexual harassment case against Malayalam actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Edavela Babu.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a female actor who alleged that he sexually assaulted her at his apartment in Kaloor, promising to help her attain membership in AMMA.

The court issued the order in response to a petition filed by Edavela Babu seeking to quash the case. It also extended the interim order issued on October 24, which stayed further proceedings in the case until December 5.