Solutions for natural disasters highlighted by students in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Socially impactful projects on Wayanad landslides and other disasters in the state were showcased in the social science category at the ongoing State School Science Fair here.

The highlight was how the students utilised technology and resources to make models for disaster management, landslide prevention, and sustainability.

Niramaya A and Sreyas A M, two students from Durga HSS in Kasaragod came up with a device for early detection of landslides and an alert system.

The device featured a radar that would be embedded on hillslopes to detect dangerously rising water levels early, and thus to aid the rescue operations.

They also developed an app that links with the device, to send alert notifications to the people.

“We have built this against the backdrop of the recent landslides in Wayanad and the scientific prediction that there would be more devastating landslides in our state in the future. Implementation of technologies like this would help us reduce impact and loss in such unstoppable natural disasters,” said Niramaya.

