Southern Naval Command to lead 'sea vigil' coastal defence drill with CRPF support

KOCHI: As part of a national-level exercise coordinated by the Indian Navy to validate India’s maritime defence and security capabilities, the Southern Naval Command will organise a coastal defence exercise — ‘Sea Vigil’ — along the coasts of Kerala and Lakshadweep on November 20 and 21.

The Joint Operations Centre of the Navy will coordinate the operation in association with 16 agencies in Kerala including the Coast Guard, Coastal Police and the fisheries department.

“This exercise is aimed at validating and enhancing measures adopted to bolster coastal defence. Sea Vigil, coordinated by the Indian Navy, is a national-level exercise that provides a holistic appraisal of India’s maritime defence and security capabilities.

Similar exercises will be organised by the naval commands at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Andaman simultaneously, which will be coordinated by the naval headquarters,” said Captain S Omanakuttan, in charge of safety and security, at a media briefing held at the Kochi Naval Base.

The Joint Operations Centre (JOC) in Kochi was set up as the nodal centre to coordinate with all coastal security stakeholders in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

IT is equipped with all facilities to monitor the coastline. The fourth edition of ‘Sea Vigil’ for Kerala and Lakshadweep will be coordinated by Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Vice Admiral V Srinivas.