71-year-old pursues computer dreams at Pathanamthitta ITI

PATHANAMTHITTA: At a time when his peers are spending their days at home or with grandchildren, 71-year-old Parameshwaran Pillai has embarked on an inspiring journey by enrolling in a computer course. What’s more, he is learning to adapt to the ‘vibe’ of his classmates, who are all barely in their twenties.

Pillai, a resident of Mannarassala near Haripad in Alappuzha district, joined the Computer Operating and Programming Assistant (COPA) course at the Government ITI, Chenneerkkara, on 30th October.

Despite financial struggles, Pillai was determined to achieve his dream. He works as a newspaper agent and cycles over 25 kilometres daily, yet he remains a regular and dedicated student.

“There are 20 students aged between 18 and 21 in his class. Other students were surprised to see an old man in the class. But they are all happy to interact with him and cooperate well. His instructors say he is a good learner and is picking up the pace,” said Suresh, a trainer at the institute.

This septuagenarian is not new to education. Though he pursued a few technical courses earlier in life, he never had the chance to learn computers. He is also simultaneously pursuing a BCom degree through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).