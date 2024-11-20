Argentina football team, including Messi, set to visit Kerala for exhibition matches

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Football fans in Kerala are set for an unforgettable experience as the Argentina national football team, featuring the legendary Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year.
Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed the exciting development during a press briefing on Wednesday, announcing that the team will participate in an international exhibition match organised by the state government.
The event, titled ‘Olopo Magic’, is being spearheaded by the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) with financial backing from local merchants. The Olopo app, launched during the Grand Kerala Consumer Festival, is the primary facilitator for the event. Fans can secure entry passes through reward points earned via purchases at retail outlets partnered with the app.
According to the minister, two matches are planned as part of the event, with Kochi being considered as the primary venue. The opponent team is yet to be announced.
A high-level delegation led by Minister Abdurahiman recently travelled to Spain to hold discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Describing the meetings in Madrid as highly productive, Abdurahiman stated, “We had excellent discussions on hosting an exhibition match in the state. As a follow-up, an AFA delegation will visit the state within two months.”
The discussions also included the possibility of establishing football academies in Kerala to improve sports infrastructure.
Key representatives, including KVVES state president Raju Apsara, AKGSMA state president Justin Palathra, and state sports council president Sharaf Ali, were present at the press conference.
This landmark event is expected to bring global attention to Kerala’s footballing fervour and further solidify its reputation as a hub for the sport in India.