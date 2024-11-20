Argentina football team, including Messi, set to visit Kerala for exhibition matches

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Football fans in Kerala are set for an unforgettable experience as the Argentina national football team, featuring the legendary Lionel Messi, will visit the state next year.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed the exciting development during a press briefing on Wednesday, announcing that the team will participate in an international exhibition match organised by the state government.

The event, titled ‘Olopo Magic’, is being spearheaded by the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) with financial backing from local merchants. The Olopo app, launched during the Grand Kerala Consumer Festival, is the primary facilitator for the event. Fans can secure entry passes through reward points earned via purchases at retail outlets partnered with the app.