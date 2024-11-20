Artist Nikhil Chopra to curate Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned artist Nikhil Chopra and his team HH Art Spaces will be the curators of the upcoming Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) 2025, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced here on Wednesday.

The event will be from 12 December 2025 to 31 March 2026. The mega show will feature 60 artists and artistic practices from India and across the world.

The curator was selected by a committee comprising internationally acclaimed artists. They were Shanay Jhaveri, Dayanita Singh, Rajeeb Samdani, Jitish Kallat and Bose Krishnamachari. 50-year-old Chopra is an artist whose work blends performance, drawings, paintings, photography, sculpture and installation. He critically explores the issues of identity, politics, history and the body. Chopra, whose work had featured in the second KMB, had won acclaim for its offbeat approach.

"We are thrilled to announce Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces as the curators for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2025. Their deep-rooted commitment to the arts, along with their visionary approach to curating, will undoubtedly shape a remarkable chapter for the Biennale," KMB president Bose Krishnamachari said.