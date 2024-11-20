By-election campaign signals new paradigms for politics in Kerala

PALAKKAD: The high-octane ‘Kottikalasham,’ the finale of the open poll campaigning for the Palakkad constituency by-election, concluded on Monday evening. The Palakkad bypoll, however, showed us what would be the style of politics in the future in the state.

Never has Kerala witnessed so much political migration within a constituency during a bypoll. “The frontal parties eye only victory now, which was not the case some two decades ago. Parties held strong ideologies and political bases even during elections. Now everything is making way for votes,” said a veteran CPM leader, who supported the party decision to stage Dr P Sarin as the candidate, but felt skeptic about its impact.

The state saw Sarin who spearheaded the social media campaigns of Congress joining the CPM and becoming its candidate. As the poll campaign entered its last lap, former BJP state leader Sandeep G Varier dumped his RSS ideologies to join Congress, which was a surprise to both BJP and the CPM.

In between, Palakkad CPM area committee member Abdul Shukur said farewell to the party alleging dictatorship. Mahila Congress district secretary Krishnakumari joined CPM ending her decades-long association with the party, and YC leader A K Shanib resigned and later pledged support to Sarin.

Dr J Prabhash, political scientist and former pro vice-chancellor of Kerala University told TNIE that ideology is no longer a merit in Kerala politics. “Every political party is eyeing short-term benefits. This new trend of political migration for power is actually a disease that needs to be treated. Though we have seen leaders jump ships in the past, the growth of BJP in Kerala has given them more options. This trend is here to stay. Power is larger than ideology,” he said.

Veteran journalist Sreekumar N said, “Did any party discuss their political stands on major issues, explain political agenda and announce flagship projects for the constituency? Nothing. All they tried was a new strategy — making the current happenings a trend and approaching voters with social media presence.”

C P John, CMP leader and former Planning Board member felt that social media is creeping into our political system and even major fronts are forced to make decisions accordingly.