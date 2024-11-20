Fruit bats destroy Rudraksha yield, Kerala farmer sues forest dept

KOCHI: Fruit bats causing damage to crops is nothing new. But a farmer suing the forest department seeking a huge compensation for the loss he incurred owing to the flying mammals is not something common.

C D Adarsh Kumar, whose main source of income were two Rudraksha trees in his orchard, was a successful farmer until recently. He said he earned a handsome Rs 1 crore per year from his four-acre land until a few years back. He used to sell quality Rudraksha beads from the two trees.

However, a colony of bats that feed on unripe fruits have left him devastated. The resident of Kallekulam, Poonjar, has been unable to earn a penny from the farmland in the past three years, and landed in a debt trap.

Facing recovery proceedings from banks, Adarsh has moved the Pala sub-court seeking a compensation of Rs 2.25 crore from the forest department.

However, can the forest department be held responsible for the crop loss caused by fruit bats? Adarsh says the custodian of forest is responsible for the loss caused by protected wild animals that intrude into farmlands outside the forest.

“I developed a biodiversity park on my four-acre farmland over the past 35 years, where I grow rare and exotic fruit trees. The fruit bats started attacking the trees since 2015-16, and I have not been able to earn even a penny in the past three years. I had to sell some trees to meet my family’s expenses in the past couple of years. The Poonjar Cooperative Bank and Kerala Bank have initiated recovery proceedings against me for loan default,” Adarsh said in his petition filed on November 14.

Adarsh said he used to get beads with four to 20 faces from the Rudraksha trees.