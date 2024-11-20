Palakkad to vote today; 10 candidates in fray

PALAKKAD: After a month-and-half of high-octane campaigning and political controversies, the Palakkad assembly constituency will go to polls on Wednesday. As per the final voters list, 1,94,706 people are eligible to cast their votes in the by-election.

They include 1,00,290 women, 94,416 men, and four third gender voters. Of the total, 2,306 voters are aged above 85, and 780 are persons with disabilities. The constituency also has 2,445 first-time voters and 229 absentee voters. There are 10 candidates in the fray.

As many as 184 polling booths have been set up in the constituency. Of these, the Government LP School in Kunnathurmedu, BES Bharathi Tirtha Vidyalayam in Kallekkad, CJB School in Kinassery, and a polling booth at Neythukara anganwadi are the four auxiliary booths for areas having over 1,500 voters.

The Election Commission has identified seven polling stations in three locations are sensitive, and placed 58 booths on the watchlist. Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at these booths. The special polling booths include one managed entirely by women, one operated by persons with disabilities, and nine model polling stations. All booths will have ramps, restrooms, and drinking water facilities.