Remittances from Kerala make North’s rural pockets rich

PERUMBAVOOR: It’s a hot Sunday afternoon at the Gandhi market in Perumbavoor, a town which is home to a large migrant population, mostly from West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Odisha. Hundreds of migrant workers, who work in and around this small town near Kochi, have thronged the market to spend their weekly holiday -- purchasing cheap dresses, recharging their mobile phones, shopping groceries for the new week, or just catch up with their friends and relatives. But, perhaps the biggest business in the market is something else -- cash transfers.

Tucked in a corner of the market’s entrance is ‘Mijanur Travels’, an ordinary-looking shop run by Mijanur Rahman, in his 40s. Sunday is the busiest day in the week for Rahman, who hails from Murshidabad, West Bengal. People come here with the cash earned during the week gone by, and send it to their spouses or relatives back home in Guwahati, Nagaon, Bhubaneswar or Murshidabad.

“On a Sunday, I transfer anything between Rs 2-3 lakh for customers. There are some Sundays when Rs 4 lakh or more is transferred,” he says. The remittances range from Rs 1,500 to 5,000, and even Rs 10,000 in some cases, and the small size of transactions means there could be as many as 100-150 such money transfers on a Sunday. Rahman charges Rs 12 per Rs 1,000 remittances -- Rs 8 for the services provider (Pay World, BharatPe, Paytm. etc) and Rs 4 as commission.

Abhijul Islam of Assam Mobile Shop, a native of Nagaon, has been running a similar money transfer outlet inside the market for nearly three years. He says Assamese workers, who mostly work at plywood factories in the region, deposit the cash on a weekly basis while the Bengali workers, who are engaged in daily wage jobs in construction field, farms or other low-skilled works, deposit the money once in two or three days. Explains Lijin J, who runs a train and air-ticket booking shop in Perumbavoor: “For the migrant workers, who stay along with three or four persons in a room, it’s not safe to keep the cash in the room. So, whenever they save Rs 3,000 or more, they immediately transfer the money back home.”