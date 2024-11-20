Thiruvambady Devaswom’s actions during Pooram suspicious, CDB in Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Cochin Devaswom Board (CDB) has told the Kerala High Court that certain actions of the Thiruvambady Devaswom during the Thrissur pooram had given rise to suspicions that they were aimed at aiding certain political parties to influence the Lok Sabha elections.

Giving credence to the CPI’s claim of a concerted effort to disrupt the pooram, the CDB, in a report submitted to the HC, said a series of incidents that occurred during a one-year period ahead of the prestigious event supported the allegation of a conspiracy to undermine the festival.

“The Thiruvambady Devaswom’s dubious actions included disrupting the pooram by involving in discussions individuals who had no connection to it or the festival. The involvement of BJP leaders B Gopalakrishnan and district president K K Anishkumar and RSS leader from Kannur Valsan Thillankeri has further strengthened these suspicions,” the report said.

Adding to the controversy, Suresh Gopi, who was then BJP’s candidate from Thrissur, openly intervened in the issue. "Despite it being a no-traffic zone, he broke the law by using a Seva Bharathi ambulance, allegedly to provoke anger that could force a stop to the festival midway, which could further his electoral interests. He also spread false information through channels and social media, claiming that the pooram was in disarray," the report said. It also stated that Gopi had spread the news that issues had been settled following his intervention.

Public accusations and counter-allegations aired on channels and in newspapers by office-bearers have brought disgrace to the public discourse. “These incidents confirm suspicions about the Thrissur Pooram conspiracy,” stated the report. According to the CDB report, one glaring example of the conspiracy is the delay of the fireworks display, which was scheduled for 3 am but was postponed until 7.15 am.