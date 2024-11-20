UDF driven by political interests on Munambam: Waqf protection panel

KOZHIKODE: Akhila Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Samithi has alleged that UDF leaders including Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty and V D Satheesan have political interests in intervening in the controversial issue of the land at Munambam. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, samithi general secretary Abdul Khader Karanthur said the UDF leaders are eyeing the elections to the local bodies and the assembly.

“Kunhalikutty convened a meeting of Muslim organisations in Kozhikode and said he would talk on their behalf in the issue. After that no organisation is coming forward to air their views or showing courage to say that the land is a waqf property,” he said.

Asked about Thangal’s meeting with the Bishops on the issue, he said it is a one- upmanship to score a point before the government’s intervention. “It is a legal issue pending before the High Court. What can the IUML do in a legal issue? It is up to the government to solve the problem,” the samithi leaders said. They added that the government is moving on the right track, considering the legal ramifications.

To a question on Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani’s contention that the land is not a waqf property, Abdul Khader said he should not have made such a comment as a Muslim scholar. Asked about Opposition Leader V D Satheesan’s remark that the land is not a waqf property, he said Satheesan is not a mufti to pass a judgment on the issue.

The samithi squarely blamed the Farook College management for the present crisis. “They should not have sold the waqf property. Now they are playing hide and seek game and are not coming forward with any explanation. Kunhalikutty is helping them in the game,” he said. The samithi demanded a judicial probe into the whole episode of the land controversy in Munambam.