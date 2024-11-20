Woman reported missing from Karunagappally in Kerala

KOLLAM: 20-year-old Aishwariya Anil, a resident of Alappad in Karunagappally, has been reported missing since last Monday. The Karunagappally police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

The missing person’s mother filed a complaint after Ashwariya failed to return home and did not respond to repeated calls on her mobile phone.

According to police sources, as per CCTV footage of the locality, Ashwariya reportedly took a lift from a local woman on the day she was missing and was last seen heading to Karunagappally railway station.

However, investigators have not been able to confirm her movements beyond the station. A review of CCTV footage from the station yielded no significant leads.

“The investigation is currently focused on her mobile phone and social media activity. We are also working to retrieve CCTV footage from trains that passed through the station. We are also trying to examine the CCTV footage of Kollam railway station. We expect progress soon,” a police official said.

Ashwariya was preparing for competitive exams online. According to her parents, she had few friends and spent most of her time in her bedroom.