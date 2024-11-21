After four decades, horticulture course set to make KAU comeback

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After being kept away for four decades, horticulture is set to make a comeback in the state’s mainstream agriculture curricula with the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) deciding to re-induct it as a four-year BSc programme.

Horticulture was last taught in KAU in 1979- 1983. The course was discontinued after an alleged ego clash between two departments. The university has decided to bring it back, thanks to the constant pressure of the alumni of the last horticulture degree batch.

Though the KAU academic council passed a resolution to restart the degree course on March 24, it got delayed due to various reasons. Finally, the university has published the prospectus for the new course.

The horticulture course has been moduled in a cost-sharing mode with a higher fee structure. “We have relaunched the course as other states are starting new courses and colleges related to horticulture,” KAU Vice-Chancellor B Ashok told TNIE.

“We have also started 25 new courses in the university.”

The Achutha Menon ministry started the first College of Horticulture in 1972. According to former students and teachers, a clash of ego between the departments of agriculture and horticulture culminated in the stoppage of courses in horticulture.

“While various state and central governments were initiating and strengthening measures for horticulture revolution, known as Golden Revolution, Kerala lagged,” lamented a former academician.

Though Kerala cultivates horticultural crops in 22 lakh hectares – out of the 26 lakh hectares of agricultural area –and produces more than 25 million tonnes of horticulture per year, the government never bothered to reintroduce horticulture degree courses in KAU and considered it secondary to agriculture.