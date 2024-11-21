‘Ambition, focus’: A navy man’s tireless march to movie stardom

KOLLAM: Jayan is a Malayali movie icon who continues to live on in the hearts of millions, even 41 years after his untimely demise. Yet, few are aware of the legendary actor’s stint as a navyman – a chapter of his life that remains largely unexplored.

Speaking to TNIE, former chief petty officer G K Pillai, Jayan’s fellow seaman for nearly four years, offered a rare glimpse into this lesser-known side of the famed thespian.

M Krishnan Nair or M K Nair to his naval colleagues, Jayan joined the Navy through the cadet entry scheme in the 1950s. According to Pillai, Jayan aspired to be a commissioned officer – a dream he pursued relentlessly but was unable to fulfil.

“Jayan worked hard towards becoming a commissioned officer. However, the Navy’s rules at the time did not permit sailors in the engineering, electrical and electronics department to rise to the commissioned ranks. His attempts to switch to the executive branch, where such promotions were possible, proved unsuccessful. Yet, Jayan never lost hope and remained focused on building a successful life for himself. He was also a smart NCC cadet during his school days,” Pillai recalls.

Pillai remembers Jayan as a multifaceted individual with exceptional talents. He was a sharp shooter, a fitness enthusiast, and an accomplished athlete who won prizes in Navy competitions. Jayan also excelled as a forward in the Navigation and Direction School’s football team.

“The competition was fierce due to the Navy’s policy of directly recruiting engineering graduates as trainee officers in the engineering, electrical, and electronics branches. This disappointment eventually pushed him to pursue a career in cinema. While posted at INS Venduruthy in Kochi during the late 1960s, Jayan made several attempts to break into Malayalam cinema. Though initially unsuccessful, he persisted,” recounts Pillai.