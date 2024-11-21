Barring isolated incidents, polling peaceful in Palakkad

PALAKKAD: Despite minor technical glitches in electronic voting machines in some booths and altercations between voters standing in the queue, the voting process in Palakkad bypoll remained by and large peaceful.

However, booth number 48 at Vennakkara Government High School, witnessed an altercation between the workers on three fronts. BJP and LDF workers clashed with UDF workers over allegations that UDF candidate Rahul Mamkoottathil entered the polling booth to solicit votes. They accused him of entering the booth with party workers and raising his hand—a gesture linked to the UDF’s election symbol. Police intervened promptly and defused the tension.

Denying allegations that he tried to canvass votes inside the booth, Rahul said: “When LDF candidate visited the booth, there were no objections from anyone. But when I arrived, both BJP and LDF workers jointly opposed me. They claim that candidates aren’t allowed to even stand in the vicinity.” He said both LDF and NDA workers are jittery as they are afraid of defeat. He also said it is easy to verify such allegations as the booths are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.

Responding to the issue, LDF candidate P Sarin said: “It all stemmed from their fear. I also visited various booths with proper passes and only a single companion. But he (Rahul) arrived with a group, making it look like a scene from a Kannada film.”

Meanwhile, BJP Palakkad district president K M Haridas decided not to cast his vote as his name appeared in the voters list in another assembly constituency. Earlier, Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan and UDF workers had indicated that they would prevent Haridas from casting his vote, as it would amount to double voting. Additional police forces were deployed at the booth to manage the situation.

Later Haridas said that he chose not to cast his vote to avoid potential clashes. “The main objective is to ensure the victory of the NDA candidate. I decided to avoid any possibility of conflict,” he said.