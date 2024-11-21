Government identifies 273 local bodies as critical zones of human-wildlife conflict in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A comprehensive study carried out by the Forest Department on human-wildlife conflict in the state has identified around 273 local bodies as critical zones. Among them 30 local bodies have been flagged as major hotspots and nine out of which have been identified as highly critical.

Forest Minister AK Saseendran, at a press conference here on Thursday, said that the state government is preparing a comprehensive master plan to mitigate the growing human-wildlife conflict in the state.

The study was conducted based on the human-wildlife conflicts that happened in the past 10 years. In the past ten years, as many as 840 people have lost their lives in wildlife attacks in the state. This year so far around 39 people have lost their lives.

He said that a master plan with specific mitigation measures for respective hotspots will be drawn up to address the crisis.

On the occasion he launched the online portal of ‘Safe Habitat Hack’ - a hackathon being organised by the department in collaboration with K-Disc to generate innovative ideas to mitigate the human-wildlife conflict.

Through the initiative, the department aims to invite the participation of start ups, agencies working in the field, researchers and other experts and come up with strategies for the master plan.

To address the crisis, the state has been divided into 12 landscapes based on conflict-prone regions. This will aid in devising landscape-level master plans and consolidate them into a state-level action plan. Landscape-level master plans will be consolidated into a state-level action plan.

The hackathon aims to address inefficiencies in solar fencing and barriers, the lack of advanced real-time monitoring devices, and practical challenges in implementing these technologies in forested areas. It will also emphasise solutions for habitat degradation and creating region-specific mitigation strategies.

Participants can submit ideas and concepts until December 20. Shortlisted ideas will be featured at an event to be held on February 15, 2025 in Thiruvananthapuram.