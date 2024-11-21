Kerala government should reclaim waqf land, says protection panel

KOCHI: At a time when people residing in the controversial land in Munambam want the authorities to settle issues related to their property. The Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Samithi has taken a clear stand that the state government should reclaim the waqf land and utilise it for the original purpose for which it was handed over to Farook College authorities.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, the Samithi made it clear that the cardinal mistake in the entire issue was made by Farook College authorities, who transacted (sold) the waqf land to third parties which is purely illegal under the Waqf Act.

The Samithi members said: “Once the waqf land is misused, then as per the Waqf Act, its ownership automatically gets vested in the Waqf Board, a state body, and thus the state government has the total authority to reclaim the land.”

“In the Munambam case, the land was actually handed over for educational purposes, and the Farook College authorities illegally sold the land to third parties. Section 32 of Waqf Act clearly states that such lands should be reclaimed by the Waqf Board. Once the land is reclaimed, it should be used for the original purpose,” said samithi convener Adv Mujeeb Rahman.

When specifically asked about the residents in the Munambam land, the Samithi made it clear once again that the residents were cheated by the Farook College authorities and some mafia with vested interests. “The state has the responsibility to solve the matter with humanitarian consideration,” said Rahman.

“The state government should relocate the residents and the amount needed for this should be collected from Farook College authorities as compensation. Currently the campaign by Church heads is misleading the public. Some even say that the 404 acres in Munambam is not even waqf land, which is completely incorrect,” said Adv M M Aliyar, an expert in Muslim Personal Law, who also spoke in the press conference.