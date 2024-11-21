Kerala High Court orders further investigation into Saji Cheriyan's controversial remarks on Constitution

The court stated that the words used by the Minister cannot be considered respectful. The forensic laboratory report and the video and audio recordings of the speech are relevant in this case. Even without collecting all the materials connecting the accused, and before receiving the forensic report, it is improper for the investigating officer to conclude that no offense was made out against the Minister. The Magistrate accepted the final report without noticing that there were witnesses, such as media persons, who had viewed the public speech. These witnesses were not questioned. Furthermore, the investigating officer based the conclusion solely on statements from persons who attended a meeting conducted by a political party. The statements of these witnesses are likely to have been prejudiced due to their political affiliation.

The conclusion reached by the investigating officer was made in haste and without proper investigation. Hence, the police investigation was inadequate, and the Magistrate erred in accepting the final report.

"After considering the entire circumstances, this court is of the view that the final report ought to be set aside and further investigation should be conducted," said the court.

The petitioner, Advocate Baiju Noel, who sought further investigation, submitted that the investigating officer had made a mockery of the investigation process by filing the final report without recording the statements of witnesses in the case. He argued that it was clear the investigation was neither fair nor proper. The final report was prepared with the sole intention of protecting the Minister from the law. He, therefore, sought to have the final report set aside and a reinvestigation by the CBI into the case.