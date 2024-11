KOCHI: A wall is not just brick and mortar. It represents a region’s culture and the technology employed in its construction.

In a matter of pride for residents, a wall of Government Fisheries LP School at Kadalundi will adorn Wall House, a dream project executed by Vikram Divecha, a visiting assistant professor in Arts and Art History at the New York University in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Though the school was established in 1921, the wall selected for the Wall House project is only 26 year old. The building was constructed using laterite stone in 1999, but the authorities decided to demolish it as it was declared unfit.

“‘Wall House’ is envisioned as an indoor centre encasing hundreds of walls and facade sections extracted from buildings slated for demolition across the globe. In this undertaking of an urgent ‘archiving of the present’, each wall is selected by local communities and researchers, a process of shifting of authorship that challenges the notion of traditional museology,” Vikram told TNIE.

“At its core, these walls are about people. Once released from architecture, they hold the potential of being reborn as a ‘social object’. Each wall serves as a starting point for expansive sociocultural mappings of time and place. The wall fragments stand in as bearers of histories — of tenants, infrastructure, materiality, aesthetics, and culture. A gift to the future, these community of walls will become ambassadors of an alternative and inclusive cultural history,” he explained. Vikram said he always knew a wall from Kerala will hold special meaning for Malayalis in the UAE.

“It was fate that I was approached by the Faizal and Shabana Foundation about salvaging a wall from a school in Kerala. This exactly fits my approach as I want local communities to select the wall. The removal and transportation of the wall is funded by Jameel Arts Centre,” he said.