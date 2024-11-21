Palakkad couple on overlanding mission to plant one lakh trees in five years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If one happens to spot a rugged 4x4 camper somewhere in the remote areas of the country, it must probably be Sangeeth, Kavya and their pet dog Drogo planting the seeds of tomorrow’s forests.

When most people prioritise luxury and leisure, this couple from Palakkad has chosen to overland across India in their modified 4x4 SUV with a mission – to plant one lakh trees in five years. Their journey ‘Mission Mother Tree’ is a project towards sustainability, adventure and making a difference.

It started as a simple plan – leave a living memory in the form of trees across places they visit. It quickly became a full-scale drive. They left the security of their corporate jobs to pursue a life closer to nature. Sangeeth, who was previously a sales and marketing officer, and Kavya, a professional in dairy technology now pursuing research, packed up their lives, outfitted their vehicle and set off on a path that would take them to some of India’s most remote regions.

Their goal is to explore responsibly and give back to the earth.

“Over the past two years, we have covered 45,000 kilometres across the country. Our travels aren’t just the thrill of overlanding but driven by a sense of purpose. We have successfully planted over 10,000 native saplings across the remote regions of India, with the help of a growing community of 4,000 volunteers who joined through social media and the acquaintances between travels,” Sangeeth told TNIE.

Their Instagram page ‘lifeonroads_’ is where they document their journey, and it has crossed over 2.4 lakh followers. To keep their journey sustainable and affordable, Sangeeth and Kavya transformed their Force Gurkha SUV into a camper, all for just Rs 20,000. All the work on the camper was completed by their IT friends group.

The couple prepare their meals on the road, sharing their experiences with their companion, Drogo, who is as much a part of the adventure as they are. The couple relies on locally sourced seed balls, which they gather with the help of volunteers from the areas they visit. This ensures that the plants are suited to the local soil and climate, increasing the chances of survival. Their saplings span ten varieties of native trees, and they have achieved a 60% survival rate.