Veteran Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 after lung illness

KOZHIKODE: Renowned Malayalam actor Meghanathan, aged 60, passed away following complications from a lung-related ailment. The actor, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, breathed his last on Wednesday. His funeral will be held at his residence in Shoranur on Thursday, according to family members in Kozhikode.

Meghanathan, widely celebrated for redefining antagonist roles in Malayalam cinema, hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He was the third child of legendary actor Balan K. Nair and Sarada Nair. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi.

The actor's illustrious career began in 1983 with his debut in the Malayalam film Asthram. Over the next three decades, he appeared in more than 50 films, establishing himself as a versatile performer. After Asthram, he had to wait three years for his next role in Panchajni (1986). His striking portrayals in films such as Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and Vaasthavam remain unforgettable to fans and critics alike.

Apart from his successful film career, Meghanathan was a well-known figure on Malayalam television. He featured in popular serials like Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Sthreetvam, Snehanjali, and Chitta. His final cinematic appearance was in Samadhana Pusthakam, which hit theaters earlier this year.

Minister for General Education, V. Sivankutty, along with numerous fans and colleagues, expressed heartfelt condolences on social media. “A talented artist who redefined the portrayal of villains in cinema,” read a tribute post, accompanied by a photograph of the late actor.