273 local bodies in Kerala critical zones of human-wildlife conflicts, reveals study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A comprehensive study by the forest department on human-wildlife conflicts has identified around 273 local bodies in the state as critical zones. Of them, 30 have been flagged as major hotspots. And of these 30, nine – seven of them in Wayanad alone – have been identified as highly critical, having reported a high number of conflicts and deaths.

The state government is preparing a comprehensive master plan to mitigate the growing human-wild animal conflicts in Kerala, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Thursday.

The forest department study looked at the human-wildlife conflicts over the past 10 years. As many as 840 people died in these conflicts. So far this year, wildlife attacks have claimed 39 lives. “A master plan with specific mitigation measures for respective hotspots will be drawn up to address the crisis,” Saseendran said.

As the first step, Kerala has been divided into 12 landscapes based on conflict-prone regions. The plan is to devise landscape-level master plans, by devising solutions specific to the region, and consolidate them into a state-level action plan.

On the occasion, Saseendran also launched the website of ‘Safe Habitat Hack’ – a hackathon being organised by the forest department in collaboration with K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council) to generate innovative ideas for mitigating human-wildlife conflicts. The plan is to invite startups, agencies working in the field, researchers and other experts and come up with strategies for the master plan.

Among other things, the hackathon aims to address inefficiencies in solar fencing and barriers, lack of advanced real-time monitoring devices, and practical challenges in implementing these technologies in forest areas. It will also look to find solutions for habitat degradation, and creating region-specific mitigation strategies.